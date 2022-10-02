ONARGA, Ill. (WAND) - A Kankakee man has died from self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly invading a home with a gun and fleeing the property.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of invasion/person with a gun at a residence in the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave in Onarga Saturday evening.
While deputies were speaking with victim's daughter, a single gunshot rang out inside the garage.
While officers secured the scene, the suspect, 29-year-old Jordan R. Johnson fled out the back door.
Johnson is the ex-husband of victim's daughter.
Johnson allegedly threatened to kill the victim and reportedly fired one shot during an altercation in the garage.
Officers from several responding agencies joined the search for Johnson.
Around 10:45 p.m., he was located in a bean field, fleeing on foot.
Officers pursued Johnson through the field, during which produced a gun and fired one shot resulting in a self-inflicted gun wound.
Emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
Illinois State Police Investigators and Crime Scene Technicians are investigating this incident.
The victim was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.