(WAND) - Rapper Kanye West criticized historical figure Harriet Tubman in his first event since declaring himself as a presidential candidate.
At the rally Sunday night in North Charleston, South Carolina, West said Tubman "never actually freed the slaves. She just had them work for other white people."
Videos taken at the event showed the crowd groaning and jeering at West's remark.
The comment was part of a long monologue West delivered touching on topics like religion, international trade and licensing deals, abortion, and more.
Harriet Tubman is one of the most respected figures of 19th century America. She escaped slavery and helped slaves escape north to freedom. She also fought for the Union during the Civil War and later became a supporter of women's suffrage.
When it comes to abortion, he said it should be legal, but there should be financial incentives to help struggling mothers to discourage the practice.
"Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars," he said.
West missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states. It is unclear whether he is willing or able to collect enough signatures required to qualify in other states. Last week, he qualified to appear on Oklahoma's presidential ballot.
West is married to Kim Kardashian West. He first announced his candidacy on July 4.
