ILLINOIS (WAND) - The state elections board ruled Friday to kick rapper and Chicago native Kanye West off the presidential ballot in Illinois.
The Illinois State Board of Elections voted unanimously, 8 to 0, to remove West from the ballot after he failed to submit enough petition signatures to qualify for the race, Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich said.
At least 2,500 valid signatures of registered Illinois voters were required to appear on the ballot, per state election law. Dietrich said Friday that West was 1,300 signatures short.
While West will not appear on Illinois' ballot this fall, he will be listed on several other ballots such as Colorado, Utah, Oklahoma, Vermont, Missouri and Arkansas.
