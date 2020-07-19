Kanye West Art

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Rapper Kanye West watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles. Drawings by West from when the rapper was a high school student in Chicago are now worth thousands of dollars, according to an appraiser. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill File)

 Mark J. Terrill

Charleston, NC (WAND) - Kanye West's presidential campaign is under way.

Two weeks after announcing his surprising bid for president back on July 4, the rapper announced Saturday he is holding his first campaign event.

The event will be held at the Exquis Event in North Charleston Sunday at 5 p.m.

It is for registered guests only. Click here to see a link to the registration form. Attendees will be asked to sign a COVID-19 liability form.

