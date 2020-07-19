Charleston, NC (WAND) - Kanye West's presidential campaign is under way.
Two weeks after announcing his surprising bid for president back on July 4, the rapper announced Saturday he is holding his first campaign event.
The event will be held at the Exquis Event in North Charleston Sunday at 5 p.m.
It is for registered guests only. Click here to see a link to the registration form. Attendees will be asked to sign a COVID-19 liability form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.