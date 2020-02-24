(WAND) - Katherine Johnson, a NASA mathematician who was depicted in the movie "Hidden Figures," died Monday. She was 101.
NASA confirmed Johnson's death, saying she, "was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten."
Johnson was portrayed by Taraji P. Henson in the Oscar nominated 2016 film "Hidden Figures" about the black women whose work at NASA was integral during the Space Race.
The film also stars Octavia Spencer as mathematician Dorothy Vaughan and Janelle Monáe as engineer Mary Jackson.
Johnson spent 35 years with NASA and its predecessor.
Her calculations of orbital mechanics provided critical information that led to the success of the first and subsequent U.S. crewed spaceflights.
Her work included calculating trajectories, launch windows, and emergency return paths for Project Mercury spaceflights.
In 2015, President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
In 2019, she was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.