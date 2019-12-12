DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Holiday decorations are up or on their way up in many central Illinois homes. However, those decorations can spell trouble for pet owners.
Christmas trees and wreaths can pose a fall risk if tugged on too hard by a dog or cat and the same goes for wall décor. Even things like ornaments and tinsel can cause problems.
"Christmas pet proofing is a really good idea. I had a cat once that got tinsel off the tree.... a lot of tinsel... and swallowed it all. X-rays showed its stomach was just full of tinsel. i had to do surgery to get it out," said Dr. Larry Baker from Northgate Pet Clinic. “Then there's poinsettias, other plants like mistletoe. those can be harmful, and they can taste good to cats and dogs.”
Doctor Baker says he also see pets who eat chocolate left out in the open. The best practice is to secure large items like Christmas trees and keep food, small items and toxic plants out of your pet’s reach.