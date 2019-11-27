DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The holidays are in full swing, so that means time with friends and family and indulging in food.
Fitness expert, Tracy Hewitt said on average people eat 4,500 calories during Thanksgiving dinner and a lot of that is the mixture of carbs and alcoholic drinks.
"We give ourselves permission when we are around family and think, OK it's the holidays it's time to eat."
Hewitt said it's important to remember portion sizes and make better choices on what we put on the plate.
"Is your beverage a 100 calorie beverage? Then perhaps maybe have a drink of water in between the alcoholic beverages."
With the amount of calories consumed it's important to remember to stay active, Hewitt encouraged.
"I highly encourage everyone to find a gym, find a place that makes you happy and that you are going to be motivated to go in and go work out. there's all kinds of different places around town."
Hewitt teaches Rock n' Row at the Decatur Indoor Sports Complex and helps Cassie Mann, a mom of four, stay motivated during the holidays.
"I wanted to get back into something that kept me healthy and that I would be proud of and this was a class that worked out with my schedule," said Mann.
Mann explained as a mom it's difficult to find time for herself while balancing kids, so she encourages everyone to find time for themselves and make an effort to get into the gym.
"For me, I can't do anything during the evening, because my kids keep me so busy so that means I have to get out bed earlier," she said. "I've noticed once I wake up and do this class I feel better for the rest of the day."
Both Mann and Hewitt agreed, during the holidays make sure to enjoy the time with friends and family, but be mindful of how much is on the plate.
"I don't want to restrict myself and tell myself no because it is the holidays, but I also have to be mindful of how much," she explained. "It's okay to have things, but maybe not as much as I normally would have."
Finally Hewitt added that it's best to find a routine and commit to it. She also said that during Thanksgiving try going on a walk before or after you eat.
There are local races on Thanksgiving Day.
In Springfield, the UIS BOS Turkey Trot steps off at 8 a.m. at UIS Campus Recreation.
In Matttoon, the YMCA Bare Bones Turkey Trot starts at 6 a.m. at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA.
In Urbana, the 52nd Annual Turkey Trot starts at 9 a.m. at the Lake House in Cyrstal Lake.