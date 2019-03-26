CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - State Farm Center announced the introduction of the Kenny Chesney “Last Chance Ticket Registration" Tuesday.
The process will give select Chesney fans one last chance to get in the door for the April 5 show with the opportunity to purchase a pair of premium lower level seats at face value.
Fans can register by clicking HERE between now and noon on Monday, April 1.
Registration is FREE and selected fans will be given the opportunity to purchase a pair of lower level tickets at their face value of $99 per ticket plus fees.
Those selected will be contacted via e-mail by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 1 with instructions on how to purchase their tickets and will have until Wednesday, April 3 at noon to purchase.
Those who fail to purchase by the deadline will forfeit their chance to purchase and the opportunity will be offered to someone else.
“We wanted to give loyal Kenny Chesney fans one last chance to secure really great tickets at face value and keep these tickets out of the hands of scalpers and resellers,” explained Brad Swanson, Assistant Director of State Farm Center for Marketing and Sales. “This ticket lottery is a creative way for us to accomplish that and give fans one last chance to secure tickets for Kenny’s much anticipated return to Champaign!”
Kenny Chesney returns to State Farm Center for the first time in nearly 14 years as part of his Songs for the Saints 2019 Tour.