LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAND) - A Kentucky couple is under house arrest after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 and refused to sign self-quarantine papers.
Last Saturday, Elizabeth Linscott of Hardin County got tested for COVID-19 because she planned on visiting her parents in Michigan.
“My grandparents wanted to see me, too,” Elizabeth Linscott said. “So, just to make sure if I tested negative, that they would be OK, that everything would be fine.”
After testing positive despite not showing any symptoms, Elizabeth said the health department reached out to her requesting she sign documents. She chose not to.
"Pretty much it was I agreed to consent to. I agreed to comply to call the health department if I was to go. I was to call the health department if i was to leave my house for any reason," she said. "I had gotten a message from them, a text message that stated 'Because of your refusal to sign, this is going to be escalated and law enforcement will be involved.'"
On Thursday, the Hardin County Sheriff's Department showed up at her front door and greeted her husband, Isaiah.
"I open up the door, and there's like eight different people, five different cars, and i'm like 'What the heck's going on?' This guy's in a suit with a mask. It's the health department guy and they have three papers for us. For me, her and my daughter," Isaiah Linscott said.
Law enforcement ordered the couple to wear ankle monitors. Law enforcement would be notified if they travel more than 200 feet.
“We didn’t rob a store, we didn’t steal something, we didn’t hit and run, we didn’t do anything wrong,” Elizabeth Linscott said.
The couple said they never denied self-quarantining, they just didn’t agree with the wording of the documents.
