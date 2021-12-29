CARYLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting death of a Wayne County deputy, kidnapping and a carjacking in Missouri.
Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 said an investigation in underway after an officer involved death involving a deputy from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.
On Wednesday at 5:00 a.m., ISP DCI Zone 8 was requested to assist with an officer involved shooting. Preliminary reports indicated that Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley was dispatched to a motorist assist on Interstate 64.
A short time later, ISP indicated another responding officer located Deputy Riley deceased on scene. The Deputy's squad car was missing, but later located abandoned just east of the scene.
Troopers believe the suspect Ray Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville, KY carjacked a truck tractor semi-trailer near the area where Deputy Riley's squad car was located.
The driver of the truck was held against his will and drove Tate to a gas station in St. Peters, MO.
While in Missouri, ISP said a series of carjackings, robberies and shootings occurred. Tate then traveled back into Illinois with a kidnapped victim in another stolen vehicle.
The stolen vehicle was located at a house in rural Carlyle.
Troopers said, Tate committed a home invasion and took the homeowner and the and the kidnapped victim hostage at a residence in rural Clinton County.
At 1:42 p.m. ISP Special Weapons and Tactics operators were able to make entry into the residence and took the suspect into custody without incident.
The homeowner and kidnapped victim were located uninjured.
Tate was transported to the Clinton County Jail where he is being held on First Degree Murder but the Wayne County State's Attorney.
“On behalf of the Illinois State Police, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley’s family, friends, and brothers and sisters at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Once again, the Illinois State Police has safely apprehended an alleged cop killer with exceptional professionalism, patience and persistence standing side by side with all Illinois law enforcement through another dark and difficult moment. Mercifully, this incident was concluded with no further harm to first responders, and this defendant will now face justice,” concluded Kelly.
