SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Oscar Mayer's 27-foot long rolling hotdog will be making multiple stops in Springfield next week.
The Wiernermobile has been part of Oscar Mayer marketing since 1936 when the nephew of the company's founder pitched the idea of a 13-foot long hot dog car to drive around the streets of Chicago.
The current iteration will be making stops at parks, businesses, and organizations throughout Springfield. Visitors can pick up wiener whistles and chat with the drivers who are known as Hotdoggers and must be graduating college seniors to apply.
The full schedule can be found below.
