(WAND)- KFC has issued a new statement regarding the recent incident that took place at one of their Springfield locations.
Joshua Garner and his partner, Lee Walls, said they felt attacked when they went into the store to ask about an order they were picking up for DoorDash. They said a restaurant employee started yelling homophobic slurs at them.
They told WAND News they felt attacked for being who they are while doing their job. The situation left them both shaken up.
KFC has since issued a second statement regarding the situation:
"KFC’s unwavering policy is to treat every guest and employee fairly, equally, and with respect. Discrimination of any kind is absolutely against KFC’s core values, and the behavior displayed in this video was appalling. This employee was promptly terminated by the KFC franchisee who owns the restaurant, and additional employees have been suspended as a result of this incident, pending further investigation. Additionally, this KFC franchisee has committed to additional anti-harassment and non-discrimination training for all employees at its restaurants."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.