CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Kia cars and Hyundai's are being targeted by thieves. Reports of these stolen vehicles have come in from Springfield to Champaign, and continue to gradually increase.
"I walked outside and it was gone, and I'm traumatized. I need a car, just because of transportation."
This Champaign mom, who asked we not share her name, says she was one of the latest victims.
She tells WAND News, thieves ditched her car seats on the side of the road before taking off. Now she's struggling to find answers.
"I have three under four kids, I can't get to work, I can't get to their doctors appointments. I have to look for rides every single day to get them where they're supposed to go. I have a job that I have to be at everyday and that's actually hard for me."
She says her car seats were tossed out on Mattis Avenue, and is begging everyone to be on the look out.
"It's a 2017, Kia Sportage. It's gray, license plate is C9-92305."
We reached out to the Champaign Police Department, who sent us this statement saying quote:
"After the analyzing the past 30 days of stolen vehicle reports -- they haven't seen any notable uptick in vehicle thefts related to any specific make or model..."
But officers urge people to take precautions. Saying "we know that vehicle thefts and break-ins are often a crime of opportunity, and encourage our community to hide any items of value, lock their vehicles, and not to leave them running while unattended."
Kia and Hyundai owners are urged to be on the look out, and report any suspicious activity to your local police department. As for this mom in Champaign, if you spot this particular vehicle, call Champaign Police Department.
