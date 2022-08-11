SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - "Riding the rides, and amble adventures. Now everybody let's cut!" said Pritzker.
Its official, the Illinois State Fair is here. Crowds swarmed the fair grounds, ready to experience their fair favorites.
"My favorite part is all the rides because you can like go on so many rides and it's so much fun. You can go up and down and super fast," said daughter of Jamal and Diana Mickles.
Starting off with a ribbon cutting, leading into the annual twilight parade.
State and local officials came out to kick start the events. The state fair bringing people from all over, to come out for fun.
"We come every year all they way from Michigan. We look forward to seeing something we haven't seen in years past because the fair is just so big," said Diana Mickles.
She's right, the state fair has plenty to offer. From all of the fair favorites to concerts, jet pack flying water circus, and plenty of vendors. Where you can find something for everyone.
Even I got to show off my skills at throwing a football. Well, maybe not the best, but in the end I was still a winner. It's guaranteed you'll have a good time.
"We always have a good time at the fair. And it's just always great to enjoy the end of the summer," said Jamal Mickles.
The state fair added they beefed up their free entertainment, and plenty of concerts at the Grantstand. To view the fair's full list of events, visit their website here.
