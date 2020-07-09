URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A sweet new business is now open in Urbana, and not only is it a nice way to beat the heat - it is teaching life lessons to its owners.
Scales Snow Cones is run by 15-year-old Alijah Bender, his brother and his grandmother.
"It is super hot, but we just got to do what I got to do,” Bender said.
The teen from Chicago is spending the summer with his grandmother, who is teaching him life lessons one cup at a time.
"We're trying to raise money to bring our whole family to Wisconsin Dells,” he said. “There is 16 of us."
Yes, 16, and that is just the kids. Getting to the Wisconsin Dells for the family will not be cheap.
"It’s a lot of money so we got to save up, save up because there is a lot of kids we are taking,” Bender said.
The teen is selling snow cones and chips on the side of Urbana streets. The family is hoping to raise $25,000 for the trip while learning life lessons.
"How to count my money, how to save my money,” he said. "It is fun to me. I am making money. That is what I like."
The kids running the stand say they plan to work until they have enough money for the trip. Right now, they have raised about $700.
People can find them along East Washington Street in front of the Prairie Green Apartments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.