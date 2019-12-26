DECATUR Ill. (WAND) – A 32-year-old Decatur man accused of attacking and forcing a woman into a car in August was released from custody after several felony charges against him were dropped in court.
Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott said Thursday that the prosecution moved to dismiss their case against Teron L. Perry because they were unable to locate the victim and witnesses during the proceedings.
Perry had previously pleaded not guilty to charges of home invasion, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, criminal damage to property, possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of domestic battery.
The charges were dismissed without prejudice on Monday, Dec. 16 – meaning that they can be refiled in court by prosecutors in the future.
Perry was arrested on Sept. 25 after police said he went the woman's Wood Street apartment on Aug. 30 and broke a security window at the building.
According to a sworn affidavit, police said Perry kicked open the woman's locked door before grabbing her hair, punching her in the face and back repeatedly and biting her on the arm.
The woman told police that Perry forced her into her car and began driving to Springfield. She said she eventually managed to reclaim control of the car and drove back to Decatur with Perry in the passenger seat.
A group of the victim's relatives eventually caught up with the car and confronted Perry, which led to a fist fight between them, the affidavit said.
Police also said Perry had a gun in the car, but never displayed it or threatened anyone with it.
Perry was released from the Macon County Jail on Dec. 20.