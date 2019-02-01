TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Local kids are spreading the love at home and overseas.
The Tuscola Public Library teamed with Congressman John Shimkus for the "Valentine's for Heroes Program."
Kids can gather at the library and make cards to send to local veterans and active military personnel.
While troops can't be home for Valentine's Day, the kids want to make sure they feel the love by making as many cards are they can.
Oliver Braaten says he wanted to make cards because the troops are out protecting our country.
"I want to show we are thankful for what they have done for us, and we appreciate their work," Braaten said.
All of the cards will go to Shimkus' office to give to local troops.