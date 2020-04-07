SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Nonprofit groups are coming together to give Easter baskets to children in need during the pandemic.
This effort is between Midwest Mission and the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, Stores and Clearlake Corps. Members are expected to come together and begin packing baskets at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The packing will happen at Midwest Mission, located at 1001 Mission Drive in Pawnee. Leaders of each involved organization will be present. Officials expect to work with educators in Springfield District 186 to get baskets into the hands of children.
Leaders came up with this plan after Salvation Army stores were closed for two weeks, leading to Easter items being left on shelves. Salvation Army Envoy Jim Bracey had those supplies taken to Midwest Mission for quarantine, allowing them to be donated.
"We are better together," said Salvation Army Captain Jeff Eddy.
The nonprofits involved in this effort also worked to bring over 1,000 Easter cards to nursing home residents in Springfield.