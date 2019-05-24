Cantrall, Ill – Kids are out of school and now the question is will they find outdoor recreation or hang around the house playing video games all summer?
Van Grissom of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Division of Fisheries, hopes to teach kids how to fish so they can enjoy the summer with mother nature.
Grissom was in Cantrall Friday teaching kids how to fish at a summer camp and was meeting with a lot of squeals of joy as blue gills were reeled in from a pond. Many of the kids were fishing for the first time. Grissom told WAND News he remembers one youngster from a few years ago who caught a big one the first time out.
“Never fished before and pulls out a three-pound large mouth bass,” Grissom said. The youngster did it on his first cast.