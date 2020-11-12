SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Shelbyville school district celebrated Veterans Day today by hosting a drive-thru ceremony.
High School Principal Kyle Ladd said this was unconventional, but students and staff got creative this year to make it a special event while keeping those participating safe.
“This year's theme was 'Our Town, Our Veterans.' We wanted to find a way to highlight our town, which is the beautiful Shelbyville Lake, and also honor our veterans, past and present,' Ladd said.
The drive-thru event showcased dozens of posters of student and staff artwork commemorating local veterans. In addition, students and staff participated in videos that were posted on the district’s Facebook page throughout the day.
“Family members might share [those videos] with their own personalized veterans," Ladd said. One organization that was involved was Pride Packages, an organization that sends care packages to deployed troops.
“Just letting them know that we care about them, and there's still that war going on and we still need to help them in any way we can through letters and supplies", CEO Patricia Garlick said.
The Shelbyville Fire Department showcased a large flag for the event.
