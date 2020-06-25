SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Kidzeum of Health and Science is closing for an extended time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers said the closure was brought on by new Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) guidelines released on June 22, which directed the Springfield business to close all hands-on exhibits. Officials with Kidzeum believe this precludes the business from reopening when Illinois moves to Phase 4 of Gov. JB Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan on Friday.
In addition, Kidzeum said funds received through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in March will run out at the end of June, making it so the business can no longer bring in enough revenue to operate with a full staff.
Kidzeum's museum board and executive director are planning to work toward a strategy that will ensure it can reopen again.
Kidzeum is continuing to serve the community with the Superheroes for Health campaign, which encourages kids to reduce spreading COVID-19 by pairing facemasks with clever costumes, and camps. Kidzeum's two summer camps include an online camp in partnership with the Illinois Math and Science Academy (IMSA) and an outdoor camp held in partnership with the Springfield Park District.
Registration for the July camps can be done online here.
Kidzeum is extending all memberships. More details about benefits are coming soon, and any announcements will be made on the Kidzeum website.
“We sincerely appreciate each and every person who has walked through our doors since our grand opening on July 21, 2018,” said Leah Wilson, Kidzeum’s executive director. “Many of those guests have visited us frequently and advocated for our success. They have become like family. Others have supported us from afar and have stood by Kidzeum from the very beginning. It is for these valued individuals, and our community at large, that we will continue to strategize and develop a path forward, with high hopes that we will reopen our doors, once again, to our small guests and their giant imaginations.”
Find more information about the closure here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.