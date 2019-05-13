ALASKA (WAND) – Five people have died after two floatplanes crashed while carrying people from round trip cruises.
NBC News reports the crash happened in midair at about 1 p.m. Alaska time and about eight nautical miles away from Ketchikan, Ala., which is on the southeastern side of the state. There were 14 passengers on those planes, 10 of whom were rescued by a passing ship called Saint Innocent. One of the people rescued, one was in critical condition and three were in serious condition.
The death toll from the crash includes four cruise goers and a pilot. One person is unaccounted for Friday night.
“We are incredibly distressed by this situation, and our thoughts and prayers are with those onboard the planes and their families," said a Royal Princess Cruises statement. "Princess Cruises is extending its full support to traveling companions of the guests involved."
An Otter floatplane, which was coming back from a Misty Fjords tour, had 11 passengers on it. A Beaver floatplane carried five passengers from an independent tour. Taquan Air, operator of the De Havilland Otter plane, suspended all flights in response. Its statement says the company is “in the midst of an active crisis response” as it works to assist the people involved.
The network reports Coast Guard helicopters and boats are working on search and rescue efforts. The U.S. Forest Service and Alaska State Troopers are also involved.