CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The names of two people who were killed in a rollover crash Wednesday evening have been released.
The Champaign County Coroner's Office said at 8:38 p.m. they were called to the westbound lane of Interstate 74 near mile post 183 to a single vehicle crash.
The vehicle was carrying four men when it rolled over.
One person in vehicle, 37-year-old Rodney Young of Champaign, was ejected and died at the scene. The other three were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana to get treatment.
The driver, 36-year-old Marazette Young of Champaign, was among those injured.
A second person in the crash, 47-year-old Shawntez Young of Champaign, died at the hospital later that evening while receiving treatment.
The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police District 10 and the coroner's office.