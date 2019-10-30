EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – One person has died and another was severely injured in a Wednesday morning crash, authorities said.
State police said at 8:34 a.m., a white 2006 Ford 500 was moving eastbound on U.S. Route 40 along the S-curves (at Effingham County Road 1075 E) when it moved into the westbound lanes and hit the front of another vehicle, identified as a red 2018 Dodge Ram.
Responders had to extricate both drivers as a result of the crash. St. Elmo man Seth P. Reeves, 19, was driving the Ford and died at the scene, while Neoga woman and Dodge driver Christy D. Wickline, 41, was seriously hurt.
Authorities said Wickline was transferred to HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital. Her current condition is unknown.