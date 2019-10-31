Two dead after crash near Paxton

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Police say one person is dead after a vehicle crash on Interstate 70. 

The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at mile post 80, according to Illinois State Police.

According to the preliminary crash report, a Mazda Tribute was heading eastbound when they rear ended a semi truck and trailer which was slowed/stopped on the interstate. 

The only occupant of the Mazda was killed at the scene of the crash. He was identified as 19-year-old Gerardo Navarrete from El Paso Texas. 

Officials say the truck driver was not injured. 

No charges have been filed. 

  

     

  

