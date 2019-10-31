EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Police say one person is dead after a vehicle crash on Interstate 70.
The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at mile post 80, according to Illinois State Police.
According to the preliminary crash report, a Mazda Tribute was heading eastbound when they rear ended a semi truck and trailer which was slowed/stopped on the interstate.
The only occupant of the Mazda was killed at the scene of the crash. He was identified as 19-year-old Gerardo Navarrete from El Paso Texas.
Officials say the truck driver was not injured.
No charges have been filed.