FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person has died in a fatal Fayette County crash.
Authorities said the two-vehicle crash was caused when 44-year-old Raymond woman Kimberly Ann Hopper, who was driving a 2015 Chrysler 200, lost control of her vehicle due to the road conditions. They said she drove into the opposite lane of traffic on Route 185 at County Road 350 E and hit a 2007 Freightliner truck tractor.
A 10-year-old Raymond girl who was in the Chrysler was transported to a hospital. Kenneth E. Dothager, 52, of Shobonier was in the Freightliner and was not injured.
The crash happened at 12:28 p.m. Monday.