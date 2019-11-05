MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man is dead after a two-vehicle crash that caused a truck-tractor semi trailer to catch fire.
Illinois State Police told WAND-TV the crash happened at 7:38 p.m. and involved a passenger car. The crash happened on U.S. 36 just 1/4 of a mile west of the county line road in Macon County.
ISP said the passenger car, a Pontiac Grand Prix, was traveling westbound when they crossed into the path of the semi in the eastbound lanes. The semi swerved to avoid hitting the car, but the car crossed back into the path of the semi and hit them head-on.
The truck-tractor semi trailer was on fire earlier Tuesday night in a corn field.
Macon County Corner, Michael Day, said the man who died is 63-year-old Gary Sellers of Decatur.
The semi was driven by a 56-year-old man from Hickory, North Carolina.
Seat belts were worn by both drivers.
The crash is still under investigation.