GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are dead after a fire in Georgetown.
Firefighters were called to an early morning fire Friday in the 200 block of Clark St.
69-year-old Carolyn Hanburger was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:30 a.m.
39-year-old Harold Dolph was pronounced dead at 5:26 a.m. in the OSF Heart of Mary Emergency Department in Urbana.
Autopsies for both are scheduled for Saturday at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Facility.
Both were living in the home at the time of the fire.
There is no word yet on what started the house fire.