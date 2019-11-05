MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person has died after a two-vehicle crash that caused a truck-tractor semi trailer to catch fire.
Illinois State Police told WAND-TV the crash happened at 7:38 p.m. and involved a passenger car, which the station saw had major damage at the scene.
The truck-tractor semi trailer was on fire earlier Tuesday night in a corn field.
Troopers were unable to provide any information about the victim's identity, but did say they were driving the passenger car. They said an update will come from the coroner.
An ISP crash reconstruction team remained on the scene at 10:30 p.m. The road remained closed at that time.