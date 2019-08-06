VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A deadly crash Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman, troopers said.
A press release said the crash happened at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, when the victim, who was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6, failed to yield at the T-intersection of Poland Road and Stateline Road in Vermilion County. Troopers said she was turning north from Poland onto Stateline when the front left of a 2016 Ford Escape hit her car on the driver’s side.
Troopers said the G6 came to a rest in the east ditch, while the Escape stopped in the middle of the road.
The woman killed in crash died at the scene. The 20-year-old male driver and female passenger in the Escape, both from Covington, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
All people involved were wearing seat belts, according to state police.