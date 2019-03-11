GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) – A man will spend decades in prison for stabbing another man and causing his death.
Gregory Johnson faced three first-degree murder charges after the 2017 death of Timothy Ellis. On Oct. 17 of that year, Johnson went to the Georgetown house of Timothy Ellis and asked if he could help move a couch. Prosecutors say Johnson made false accusations against Ellis as the two walked to a shed, then stabbed him repeatedly.
Ellis was stabbed nearly 30 times. Illinois State Police collected the knife used in the stabbing as evidence. The ISP crime lab discovered Ellis’ blood on the knife and the clothing.
Johnson pleaded guilty to the crime on Monday and was sentenced to 45 years in prison. He must serve all of that time and 3 years of mandatory supervised release.