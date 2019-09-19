HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WAND) - A traffic stop led to a massive drug bust for Indiana State troopers.
A trooper pulled over a semi for a commercial motor carrier compliance check on Interstate 70 near State Route 39 Wednesday.
The trooper noticed suspicious behavior and after searching the vehicle found four aftermarket hidden compartments in both the tractor and the trailer.
Police found 100 Kilograms of cocaine, and inside a false wall in the trailer, about 130 pounds of high grade marijuana.
The driver, John Jay Jackson of Michigan, was arrested on the following preliminary charges:
- Dealing Cocaine, Level II Felony
- Possession of Cocaine, Level III Felony
- Dealing Marijuana, Level V Felony
- Possession of Marijuana, Level V Felony
Jackson was transported to the Hendricks County Jail.