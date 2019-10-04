(WAND) - One of two people convicted of a killing featured in the hit Netflix docuseries "Making a Murderer" is getting a very high profile advocate in his plea for clemency.
Brendan Dassey is currently serving a life sentence after being convicted of first-degree homicide, second-degree sexual assault and mutilation of a corpse following the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach. His uncle, Steven Avery, is also serving a life sentence for the crime.
Kim Kardashian West, who has successfully pushed for pardons and commutations at the White House, is now taking up Dassey's case.
Kardashian West tweeted to her 62 million followers, urging them to tune into an episode of "Wrongful Conviction," featuring an interview with Dassey and his attorney Laura Nirider. She included a link to a website called "Bring Brendan Home."
Kardashian West also tweeted Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, asking him to read a letter written by Dassey.
The letter from Dassey to Evers is a list of things Dassey wrote about himself "for you to get to know me."
It lists things like his favorite drink is Orange Crush, he likes Doritos and Funyuns, his favorite season is fall and more, NBC Chicago reports.
Dassey ends the letter to Evers with asking for a pardon, "because I am innocent and want to go home."
"If I would get to go home, I would like to get a job involving video games," he writes. "I would like to help take care of my mom and one day have a son and daughter of my own. I would name my daughter Grace and my son Mizar which is the name of a star in the big dipper."
Attorneys for Dassey have filed a petition for clemency in his case, asking Evers to pardon or commute his sentence "on the basis of actual innocence and his extreme sentence."
Kardashian West successfully lobbied Trump to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who was serving a life sentence without parole for drug offenses.
The celebrity has also been studying law under attorneys Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney of the criminal justice reform group #cut50.
Attorneys argued Dassey was a 16-year-old high school "special education student with no criminal history" at the time of his confession to the crime. He has an IQ of 74, and a speech-language function in the bottom percentile.
"After undergoing four police interrogations in 48 hours, he found himself charged with involvement in one of the highest-profile homicides in Wisconsin history – and, subsequently, sentenced to life in prison – based on a videotaped confession about which state and federal judges, national police authorities, prosecutorial groups, and psychological experts have since expressed the gravest doubts," they wrote in their petition. "Indeed, his confession is disproven by the physical evidence found at the crime scene, including DNA. The confession is also marked by Brendan’s utter inability to describe accurately the method by which Ms. Halbach had been killed until he was told by police that she had been shot in the head. And it is punctuated by Brendan’s staggeringly guileless requests to go back to school even after agreeing to confess to murder."
Both Avery and Dassey are trying to overturn their convictions. Avery had argued that his conviction was based on planted evidence and false testimony.
Those who worked on the cases accused the filmmakers of "Making a Murderer" of leaving out key pieces of evidence and presenting a biased view.
In a press conference Wednesday, attorneys outline issues they saw in Dassey's confession.
"From the first interrogation through the last these investigators told Brendan they were not cops - they were more like father figures or friends," Drizin said. "They threatened him by telling him that the district attorney’s office was ready to charge him with a crime or a cover-up of a crime."
They believe his confession was coerced. "He actually believed that he would be set free if he just told police what they wanted to hear," Drizin said, adding "true confessors don’t need help with their narratives."
Avery won a motion to appeal his case and have it re-examined by a Wisconsin court.
A reward has been offered for information on the case.
A convicted murderer behind bars wrote a handwritten confession (read it here) that attorneys believe was simply an attempt to get money.