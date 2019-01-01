TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Three years after flood waters damaged homes in the Christian County community of Kincaid, leaders there are sharing the lessons of that flood with neighbors in Taylorville.
“It was complete chaos the first two or three days (of the flood),” said Kincaid Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler. “We did not have a plan when this disaster happened. We learned to build a plan just in case another disaster does happen.”
In the days after a tornado damaged and destroyed homes and businesses in Taylorville, Wheeler worked with officials and others.
“As first responders, we came in to help Taylorville, and after that, I knew the recovery process was going to be tough,” Wheeler said. “On Sunday, they reached out to me to see if I had a plan, and we did.”
Since then, Wheeler has consulted with Missions for Taylorville, the organization tasked with handling cash donations to help those affected, according to a summary report released by Fire Chief Mike Crews.
“We’ve been in existence since 2010, but with the tornado, we’ve had to re-structure our way of doing things,” said director Ed Legg. “It’s just the ability to realize other people have been through this. At that moment, when your town is in chaos, you think you’re probably all alone, and really, you’re not.”
Missions for Taylorville is still taking cash donations and continues to gather applications for help, Legg said.