TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A holiday surprise is spreading joy in Taylorville is taking over the internet and is inspiring others.
"I thought she was confused because I was down to the donuts and bananas by the time she was done,” Brandy Williams said, recalling the moment a random stranger paid for his items at Walmart.
The store is getting attention after Williams daughter, Autumn Polley, posted it in Facebook. Williams said he was shopping at the Taylorville Walmart when then woman in front of him unloaded his cart and paid for his items. She would not take no for an answer, or any money.
"She came around and started unloading [my cart],” Williams said. “I said 'no. no. no'. She said, "Merry Christmas". I said 'no, don't do that.' She said, "Happy Thanksgiving then'."
The family does not know who the woman is, but hopes by sharing their story, she will come forward for a proper thank you.
"I think the spotlight should be on this woman who is still anonymous yet she chooses to bless someone she doesn't even know,” Polley said.
Polley’s post has been shared over 500 times with many people they will take a lesson from the anonymous woman and they will now pay it forward.
