LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – A murder investigation is underway in Logan County after the Lincoln Police Chief said a woman shot and killed her husband during a domestic incident.
“It is kind of scary,” Carie Baker, who lives next to the home where the shooting happened, said. Baker also knew the suspect and victim through the suspect’s dog grooming business, Big Paws.
"She was a very nice lady,” Baker said. “Very to herself. (She) cared, not only for my dog, but several people's dog."
Lincoln Police are not releasing many details about the shooting except to say Kathleen Yates shot her husband John just before 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
"When I found out who it was, it took my breath away because I was like ‘oh, that doesn't seem like something she would do’," Baker said.
Neighbors, including Baker, said they never saw anything that suggested there may be trouble between the couple. Police Chief Paul Adams said Kathleen is the one who called 911 to report she had shot her husband. He is encouraging anyone in a domestic situation to use a level head.
"We need to make sure we get outside and take a little walk if we are having domestic situations,” Chief Adams said. “Take a little time to cool off before we resort to violence."
Baker told WAND News the suspect has one adult son who was adopted by the victim. Kathleen Yates is still in jail.
