(WAND) - Kindercare Learning Centers, one of the largest early childhood learning and daycare providers in the country, is offering parents one day of free childcare, now through the end of the year.
That includes Election Day.
Kindercare has 1,500 locations around the country.
Families with children six weeks to 12 years old can take advantage of this free day of care starting Monday, Oct. 26.
All Kindercare centers are operating with enhanced health and safety protocols.
For more information and locations, click HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.