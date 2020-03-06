JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (WAND) – A kindergartner and School Security Officer are getting a lot of positive attention on social media.
Kindergarten student Easton with Jacksonville North Pulaski School District decided he wanted to dress up of “Dress as Your Favorite Person Day” earlier this week. Easton attends Lester Elementary.
Easton wanted to dress like Officer Cross, his favorite school security officer. His mother decided to have a shirt made for him and surprised him at school with it.
When the pair got together for a photo-op it was a perfect match. The duo is now catching fans around the world.