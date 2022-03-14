CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Firefighters responded to reports of a kitchen fire at 2509 Maplewood Dr., Sunday afternoon.
According to officials, on March 13, at approximately 2:24 p.m. fire crews responded to a report of a fire in the kitchen of a two-story residence called in by the occupants.
Once on the scene, fire crews reported smoke and flames coming from the home and found a fire extending from the kitchen. Crews deployed multiple hose lines and quickly extinguished the fire.
Officials report the fire started in the kitchen and was attributed to cooking. No firefighter or occupant were reported injured.
The occupants will be displaced as a result of the damage.
The Champaign Fire Department reminds everyone to stay in the kitchen while frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.
