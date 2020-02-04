CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club is donating $10,000 to the Champaign Park District's Martens Center project in Champaign.
The money will be presented to Champaign Park District Executive Director Joe DeLuce at the club's luncheon meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Holiday Inn in Champaign.
Construction of the $10 million multi-purpose center on North Market St. is set to start next year.
The Martens Center will have a gym, walking track, kitchen, sports fields, multipurpose rooms, and a storm shelter.
It is named for Rainer Martens, retired founder of Human Kinetics.