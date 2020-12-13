DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A DeWitt County organization blessed 400 children with Christmas gifts.
The organization Kloe's Giving Heart collected thousands of toys for DeWitt County children. On Saturday, 400 bags lined the hallway of Clinton Elementary ready to be handed out to families.
"The support we have in the community is outstanding," said Brooke Wiess.
The organization was started in memory of Kloe Wiess, who tragically passed away in an ATV accident in October of 2018. The Wiess said in Fall of 2018 before her daughter's passing, Kloe collected toys to give to kids in need. Since then the family has carried on the tradition by blessing families.
Wiess said the community support has been amazing over the years.
"From our toy drive, to a local family who donated a car, to people donating bikes then to a local girl in her hot coco stand- the outpouring support we have in this community I am so so blessed, not just myself but my entire family."
Kloe's Giving Heart doesn't just help at Christmas, the organization also does a coat and shoe drive. Go to Kloe's Giving Heart on Facebook to learn more about the organization and to help with the cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.