SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A popular summer attraction in Springfield is hoping to open its doors soon rather than later.
The summer Knight's Action Park will celebrate its ninth year in business. The water park usually opens on Memorial Day weekend, but the vice president says he is hopeful the park will be able to open on June 1.
He says right now, staff are getting the park ready for opening day and putting precautions in place to make sure people are staying safe.
"Its not going to be the way it has been in the past for sure keeping families and groups six feet a part when they are in the river well have it marked off so people can gauge their distances everything will be cleaned sanitized, said George Knight, Vice President of Knight's Action Park.
Knight says he hopes to get the driving range and dry part of the park, which includes mini golf and go carts, open in the next few weeks.
In Decatur, the opening of Splash Cove Water Park is on hold. The water park and swim lesson have been delayed. The Decatur Park Board is considering several options for refunds to annual pass holders depending on how many days were missed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
