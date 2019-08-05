SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - More than a dozen local chapters with Knights of Columbus, along with the Supreme Council of the Knights of Columbus and the Fourth Degree Knights, raised $38,940 for a new ultrasound machine.
It was gifted to the First Step Women's Center and then blessed by a local bishop.
The bishop prayed the machine would be used as an instrument to see human life. They then asked God to bless the machine and those who use it. It's something registered nurses at the center can utilize for patients.
First Step has been around for 11 years and it offers free services such as pregnancy tests, STI tests and ultrasounds.
"We want to be the place women can go when they don't know what resources are out (there) for them," said Julie Korell, who is the executive director of the center.