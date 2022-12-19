DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Heritage Behavioral Health Center is knocking out mental health stigma with one ball at a time.
The organization is bringing back its Knocking Out Stigma Dodgeball Tournament on January 13 at the Decatur YMCA.
All proceeds from the tournament will support mental health awareness and suicide prevention efforts in Macon and DeWitt Counties. According to Heritage, nearly 20% of Americans will experience a mental health concern or diagnosis in their lifetime but fewer than half of those people will seek treatment.
The tournament will take place at the Decatur Family YMCA. Teams of 6-10 can register for the double-elimination tournament with a 3-game guarantee. DJ Dree will keep the beat and concessions will be available along with t-shirts.
Team registration is $50 and captains can complete registration at heritagenet.org or this link.
