URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — A sea of green flooded the streets of Downtown Urbana for a big, yet little celebration.
"It's the world's shortest St. Patrick's Day parade here right on Main Street," said Tommy Bickham, 94.5 Morning Show Co-host.
It's the most fun you'll have in one block. Traditional Irish foods were available for purchase and Riggs Beer Company was also up for grabs.
"They can get some food from a local food truck, Piatos. It's a good ol' food truck. Enjoy some beers, and just have some family fun," said Callie Luttman, 94.5 Morning Show Co-host.
With thousands celebrating the day full of green, a drink or few may be a part of the plans. However, driving under the influence shouldn't be.
"You just gotta be smart and use your head. St. Patrick's Day isn't a day to just have an excuse to be ridiculous," said Doug Jean, Program Director at 94.5.
Local law enforcement urges people to have a plan in place. Champaign Police Officer, Bryce Elias, says they'll have a close eye on the roads.
"We'll be out. The Champaign Police Department will be out like we always are. We'll be trying to keep the roads safe. So we hope everyone who has plans for St. Patrick's Day has a responsible plan and is going to find a safe ride home. And have a fun night at the same time," said Elias.
According to Illinois State Police, 30% of fatal crashes in Illinois are caused by alcohol or drug impairment. There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 53 minutes in the United States.
"There is always a peer that you can call. Hopefully a parent, if you can't find a parent, a sober friend, a designated driver. There's Uber and Lyft's in the area," said Elias.
So, before getting behind the wheel, consider others who are on the road. It only takes one decision to change a life.
"It's so important to keep the community safe. To keep yourself safe and to keep everyone safe and to just know your limits," said Breelyn Fay, charity enthusiast.
There's no shame in putting down your keys when you've reached your limit. Don't forget, drive sober or get pulled over.
