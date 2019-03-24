Know your Muslim Neighbors

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens gathered at the Champaign Library in honor of the Muslim community.
The special edition of this gathering was to educate the public about Ramadan and what it means to the Muslim community. This is in hopes of educating the public about their beliefs and traditions so that they can stand together.
They provided the New Zealand tragedy as an example as to why having events like these are so important.
At the end of the day, they just want C-U to know that they are just like everyone else and should be treated equally.