DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Depression is one of the more common mental illness' people suffer from, according to Heritage Behavior Health Center.
The center says when a person is depressed they have an overall lethargic mood and can experience extreme sadness.
Chelsea Mueller, Director of Out Patient Services says a person suffering from depression is known to sleep a lot or not at all. They have been known to eat more than usual or less. Mueller explained people suffering through depression often feel suicidal and have a hard time concentrating.
Around the holidays and winter is the most common time for someone to experience seasonal depression. Mueller said any season someone can experience depression, but around winter is the most common time because the days are short and there is less sunlight.
"Sunlight gives up dopamine, which tells us to feel better and be more active so when we don't have enough of that our body and our brain doesn't develop enough," she said. "It's kind of up to us to really to up the self care and the activity in the winter time to balance that out."
Heritage Behavior Health Center said someone suffering from depression they tend to change their behaviors, they don't act the way they used, too or they aren't engaged in the things they usually enjoy. Family and friends are some of the first to notice these things. Mueller believes it's best to not wait for someone to ask for help, instead go directly to them.
"Offer them with assistance with whatever they may need," she said. "If they need an extra hand around the house or whatever might make their life a little bit more manageable that's something that they can offer."
Mueller believes the stigma for asking for help is still pretty significant, but it's come a long way in terms of talking about mental health and creating a culture of acceptance in the area. However, she feels there is still a long way to go in helping people who feel guilty about asking for assistance.
"There is a lot of guilt and shame associated with depression and again that's another barrier for people reaching out for help," she explained. "Don't wait for people to ask for help - go to them instead."
If someone is suffering from depression or is having suicidal thoughts they can call Heritage Behavior Health Center at 217-362-6262. There is crisis staff available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, even on holidays.