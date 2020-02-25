SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - February is American Heart Month and to bring awareness HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital shared information about ways to stay heart healthy.
Every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a heart attack, according to the American Heart Association. Emily Ruholl, APRN,FNP-C at HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine said it's less than every minute someone has a heart attack.
"This means taking care of yourself," she said. "We always want to think proactively, so getting out there and moving, getting a regular check-up and watch the salt in the diet."
A heart attack can cause different types of discomfort that are not generally perceived as pain and are not necessarily in the chest.
"Some signs we ask people to look for are chest pain or left arm pain," Ruholl explained. "Also, chest tightness and there can be different signs of heart attacks that people should know about too, such as indigestion, night-sweats or heavy sweating and sometimes back pain."
HSHS Good Shepherd reported there is no "typical" heart attack victim. Women experience nearly the same number of heart attacks as men and even people as young as 20-years-old can have heart attacks.
People who have diabetes, hypertension, a history of heart disease, high-fat diets and smoking make them a more likely candidate for heart attacks.
"You only get one heart so we want to take care of it," said Ruholl.
Doctors suggested people who have the risk-factors should meet with their primary care physician or cardiologist regularly. They also encouraged smokers to stop smoking and those who don't get enough exercise to get out and get moving.
If a person is having a heart attack be sure to call 911 right away.
To learn more from HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, click here.