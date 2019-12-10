DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Alzheimer's Association of Illinois is reminding people as the holidays come around to know the warning signs of Alzheimer's disease.
Worldwide, 50 million people suffer from the disease. As the holidays roll around the organization said now is the time to watch family members you haven't seen in a while.
"If you notice some things that are confusing or concerning, pay attention to those because you know that Alzheimer's disease begins small and looks like typical normal aging in the beginning and so you want to pay attention to those early warning signs," explained Daryl Carlson, Manager of Education and Community Volunteering.
There are 10 warning signs and symptoms of the disease. Memory loss disrupts that disrupts daily life is one of the most common signs, especially in the early stage. Examples of these could be forgetting someone's name or appointments. Another symptom is having challenges in planning or solving problems. This can occur when managing finances or household bills.
People with Alzheimer's often find it hard to complete daily tasks. Carlson described one man starting his day with sitting at his desk and then didn't know what to do from that point in his day.
"It can be embarrassing," said Carlson.
People living with the disease can have confusion with time or place. They can have trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships. There are even signs that show a person with the disease will have issues with words in speaking and writing.
Carlson described a person situation within is home. He explained his father-in-law was talking and told the same story 3 times in a 20 minute span and he didn't realize.
In addition, a person with the disease may put things in usual places or forget where they placed them. They may have decreased or poor judgment. There may be changes in the ability to hold or follow conservation and even mood changes.
Carlson said when you suspect a person may be suffering from the disease there are steps you can take to help diagnose them. For more information about Alzheimer's disease, education and resources, click here.