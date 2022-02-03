(WAND) - When temperatures drop, the hypothermia risk rises. Do you know the signs to spot it?
HSHS officials said the signs to look out for with hypothermia are shivering, confusion, slurred, speech, drowsiness and fumbling hands. The condition is caused when the body loses heat faster than it can be reproduced.
The risk is greater when a person spends longer periods of time in the cold.
If you think a person has hypothermia, the following steps can help them:
- Go to a warm place
- Remove any wet clothing
- Warm the center fo the body first, such as the neck, head and chest
- Get a warm blanket and call a doctor
